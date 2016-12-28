Search is on for suspect in Orangeburg gas station shooting

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Two people are recovering following a shooting incident at an Orangeburg convenience store on Tuesday evening.

Authorities say the incident took place just before 7 p.m. Tuesday, December 27 at the Shell Station at the corner of Cannon Bridge and Cordova Roads.

According to Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Richard Walker, a dispute between two groups at that location turned into shots fired. Authorities are working to determine a motive.

A 21-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen while a 19-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the face. The pair were transported to a local hospital. Their condition is not known at this time.

If you have any information on the shooting, contact the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office at 803-534-3550 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888- CRIME-SC.

