Rezoning requests highlight growth concerns in Goose Creek

A couple of rezoning applications in Goose Creek highlights the fears people have with more growth in the Lowcountry.

What is currently woods on highway 52 may soon become a commercial building like a dentist office. The property is next to the Colonial Heights neighborhood, and currently zoned residential. The property owner wants the zoning changed to commercial.

Just down Crowfield Blvd, near Stratford High School, 2 large lots in the Crowfield Industrial complex at the entrance of the Hamlets could soon become a business and an apartment complex. The land is currently zoned light industrial, but the owner wants the zoning changed to allow other businesses.

Ron Henderson lives in the Hamlets. “This is a situation where we have three major schools right here, one of them being Stratford High School, and we already have a huge bottle neck here every school morning. We just don’t need high density apartment complexes here.”

Henderson was one of the first real estate agents working at Crowfield Plantation when it was first developed in the mid-1980s. “This has always been a planned unit development. It was never planned to build apartment complexes on this end of Crowfield.”

We took the concerns to City Councilman Brandon Cox, who also lives in the Hamlets. “I sat through the last planning commission meeting, and during that time it was a tie 2-2 of not rezoning this property across the street.”

Cox says he does not lean one way or the other on rezoning right now, however either way, there could eventually be businesses residents disapprove of. “It’s not our property. We don’t have a right to say what’s going to be built there as long as it falls within the zoning.”

Goose Creek Mayor Mike Heitzler says he is also unsure of whether to change the zoning for either property. “I think anytime you talk about rezoning you have to consider the City of Goose Creek and its seven commissioners and its staff put a lot of thought into zoning the property in the first place, so you don’t rezone it for any light or transient reasons.”

Goose Creek City Council votes on both of these proposals at their meeting January 10 at 7 PM.

Advertisement