Police: Man beaten with firewood after breaking into NC apartment

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say a man accused of kicking in the door of an apartment in North Carolina was met by a man who bashed him in the face with a piece of firewood.

Raleigh Police spokesman Jim Sughrue told local media that 27-year-old Matthew Lawrence Bergstedt kicked in the apartment’s back door Monday evening, but encountered a 20-year-old man inside who struck Bergstedt with the firewood. The police spokesman says Bergstedt then fled to a vacant apartment nearby.

Court records showed Bergstedt has been charged with misdemeanor counts of breaking and entering and attempted breaking and entering. Authorities say Bergstedt was taken to a local jail and then released Tuesday after posting a $3,000 bond.

News station WNCN reports that police said the suspect had been in a relationship with a woman who lived in the apartment and it wasn’t a random act.

It’s unclear if Bergstedt has an attorney.