Panthers special teams coach DeHaven dies of prostate cancer

By Published:
Carolina Panthers Special Teams Coordinator, Bruce DeHaven looks on as players warm up prior to an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Miami Dolphins in Charlotte, NC, Saturday, Aug. 22, 2015. (AP Photo / Mike McCarn)
(AP) — Bruce DeHaven, a longtime special teams coach who helped the Buffalo Bills go to four consecutive Super Bowls, has died following a battle with prostate cancer. He was 68.

Buffalo Bills spokesman Scott Berchtold said DeHaven passed away Tuesday in Orchard Park, New York, with his family by his side.

DeHaven spent 29 years as a special teams coach in the NFL, most recently with the Carolina Panthers. He took over in Carolina in 2013, but was diagnosed with prostate cancer in May of 2015. He stepped away from his full-time role last summer but remained on as an adviser.

DeHaven started his coaching career in the 1970s and spent 16 seasons with the Bills.

Panthers coach Ron Rivera tweeted: “#RIP Coach Bruce DeHaven. Our time together was short but I’m proud to say I coached on the same sideline as you.”

