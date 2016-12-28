Online program provides Lowcountry students access to future jobs

CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC (WCBD) — Boeing South Carolina is looking for its next generation of talent right here in the Lowcountry.

For the second year in a row, the company is partnering with STEM Premier to connect with tri-county students who are interested in science, technology, engineering, or mathematics.

STEM Premier allows teenagers to create an online profile that showcases their talents.

A student’s page is similar to a resume. The leaders at major companies and colleges/universities can look through the personal pages to find specific or potential talent they need.

The Boeing sponsorship allows for more tri-county area schools to be a part of this program. Students attending Fort Dorchester High, West Ashley High, and Berkeley High can be directly connected to Boeing and other partners to learn what opportunities are available.

For companies, this is a way for them to search for local talent and give jobs to people in the Lowcountry instead of out of state.

“If [the companies] want to expand … they would always love to find talent locally, and they know it’s here. This is a great way for them to capture that, but that talent is sitting down in 8th, 9th, 10th grade right now. This is going to be there for the future,” said Casey Welch, Co-Founder of Stem Premier.