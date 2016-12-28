Memorial service held for Upstate woman fatally shot

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – As music filled the walls of Tiffany Cartee’s memorial service loved ones remembered their last moments with her.

“She said ‘I love y’all’ and Roger said ‘I love you, too Tiffany,’” recalled Grandmother Shirley Cartee. Cartee was the mother of two year old twin girls, Adelyn and Addison. “She called those babies every night and would talk to them and pray with them.” “Tiffany was good hearted. Just like all of us Tiffany had her faults but she had a good heart,” said Cartee’s father, Jeff Hadden – chief of the Una Fire Department. “Even when we had our arguments, she would always say I love you before we left.”

Spartanburg county sheriff’s office investigators say Cartee was inside a car with two other people and her boyfriend Jefferson Lee Perry, III when he shot her last Thursday.

As loved ones mourn her death we’re learning more about Cartee’s accused killer, and that this was far from his first run-in with the law. Perry’s record includes multiple drug related charges, plus charges for burglary, shoplifting, grand larceny, and assault and battery. A judge denied bond for Perry’s most recent charge – murder.

“Who are we not to forgive if God forgave us? But I do want to see him punished, because she did not deserve to die,” said Cartee’s Aunt, Cindy Cooper. “She’s gone but never ever forgotten because she had a heart of gold.”

Cartee’s family has set up a GoFundMe account to help support raising her daughters. Perry’s next court appearance is scheduled to happen on February 23rd.