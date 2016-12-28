Man accused of sexually assaulting 10-year-old girl in Summerville

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — A Summerville man is arrested after sending child pornography to the mother of a 10-year-old.

Robert Joseph Berardi, 48, of Summerville is charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

According to an affidavit, the mother of a 10-year-old contacted local enforcement after receiving a video message from Berardi showing her daughter touching herself sexually on the couch of his Bell Drive home.

The victim told investigators that Berardi would force her to take off her clothes and touch herself, with the promise of toys. She was told that if she mentioned the incidents to her mother, she would be taken away — with her mother being sent to jail, the affidavit added.

The victim’s mother said Berardi babysat the girl about four-to-five times a week.

An investigation revealed the incidents took place between August 2016 and December 2016.