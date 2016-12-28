Israeli minister slams Kerry’s upcoming speech

John Kerry
FILE - In this Jan. 13, 2016 file photo, Secretary of State John Kerry speaks at National Defense University in Washington. Kerry will be heading back to Europe next week at the start of an around-the-world diplomatic mission that will also take him to the Middle East and Asia. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

JERUSALEM (AP) – An Israeli minister says U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry’s planned policy speech Wednesday on the Israeli-Palestinian issue is a “pathetic move” and “anti-democratic.”

Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan told Israel Army Radio that if Kerry lays out principles for a peace deal, as he is expected to do in his speech, it will limit President-elect Donald Trump’s ability to set his own policy on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Erdan said Obama administration officials are “pro-Palestinian” and “don’t understand what’s happening in the Middle East.”

He said the Obama administration’s refusal to veto a recent U.N. Security Council resolution, which calls settlements a flagrant violation of international law, “threatens the security of Israel.”

