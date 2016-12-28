Israeli minister slams Kerry’s upcoming speech

JERUSALEM (AP) – An Israeli minister says U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry’s planned policy speech Wednesday on the Israeli-Palestinian issue is a “pathetic move” and “anti-democratic.”

Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan told Israel Army Radio that if Kerry lays out principles for a peace deal, as he is expected to do in his speech, it will limit President-elect Donald Trump’s ability to set his own policy on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Erdan said Obama administration officials are “pro-Palestinian” and “don’t understand what’s happening in the Middle East.”

He said the Obama administration’s refusal to veto a recent U.N. Security Council resolution, which calls settlements a flagrant violation of international law, “threatens the security of Israel.”