Homeowner shot following attempted armed robbery in Sumter County

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Sumter Count Sheriff’s Office investigators are responding to an apparent armed robbery attempt that resulted in a homeowner being shot Wednesday evening.

According to spokesman Ken Bell, at 8:23 p.m. on December 28, deputies were called out to a reported home invasion and shooting incident that happened in the 170 block of Brentwood Road in Sumter County.

The 25-year-old victim told authorities that a man kicked in the door and demanded money. When the homeowner refused, the suspect struck the homeowner in the face with the butt of a shotgun before shooting him. The shot struck the victim in the foot and the would-be robber fled the scene.

The victim was flown out to Palmetto Health Richland hospital where he is being treated at this time. No one else was injured.

Authorities are still on the scene and will be working through the night to identify the suspect.