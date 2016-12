Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton surprises a boy in an Atlanta hospital and gets a BIG hug in return. The child has a serious heart condition and it was his Christmas wish to meet Newton, his favorite player.

For Taylor Deckard, a 10yo boy battling a severe heart condition, his Christmas wish was to meet @CameronNewton. Today his wish came true. pic.twitter.com/1MNmpdNLk4 — Auburn Tigers (@AuburnTigers) December 28, 2016