2 quakes hit near Lake Tahoe, rumblings felt across region

Published:
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (AP) — Two earthquakes struck early Wednesday near Lake Tahoe, and their rumblings were felt across areas of two states.

The U.S. Geological Surveys says the two magnitude 5.7 temblors were both centered in a remote area of Nevada near the California line, about 70 miles southeast of Lake Tahoe.

The moderate quakes, which struck at 12:18 a.m. and 12:22 a.m., were followed by a series of smaller aftershocks.

The USGS says the quakes were felt in such areas as Carson City, Nevada, and Yosemite National Park and Mammoth Lakes in California, all roughly 60 miles from the epicenter.

