‘Star Wars’ Actress Carrie Fisher Dies at 60 After Suffering Heart Attack

NBC NEWS- “Star Wars” has lost its most beloved princess.

Carrie Fisher, best known for her portrayal of the plucky Princess Leia in George Lucas’ epic intergalactic movie series, died Tuesday, days after suffering a heart attack on a plane. She was 60 years old.

“It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away at 855 this morning,” Simon Halls, a representative for Fisher’s daughter, said in a statement to NBC News. “She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly.”

Fisher, who had recently wrapped the filming of “Star Wars: Episode VIII,” the second of three new “Star Wars” films, was in the midst of a tour to promote her eighth book, an autobiography called “The Princess Diarist,” when she was suffered the medical emergency.

During a Nov. 21 appearance on TODAY, Fisher showed no sign of being ill while she bantered with the hosts and dished about her affair with co-star Harrison Ford.

“It was a three-month one-night stand,” she said.

But on a flight from London back home to Los Angeles last Friday, Fisher went into cardiac arrest and sources said members of the United flight crew joined by a doctor and a nurse on board performed life-saving measures on her.

Actor Brad Gage, who said he was sitting directly in front of Fisher, tweeted that the actress was taken off the plane by EMTs.

Born October 21, 1956, Fisher was Hollywood royalty before she became a member of the fictional Organa royal family in the Star Wars movies.

The daughter of singer Eddie Fisher and actress Debbie Reynolds, Fisher was just two when her parents divorced and she went to live briefly with starlet Elizabeth Taylor.

Following in her mother’s footsteps, Fisher made her film debut in the 1975 movie “Shampoo.” But it was her turn as the tough-talking princess who defies the Evil Empire in “Star Wars” two years later that rocketed her into fame and turned her into a feminist icon at the tender age of 19.

And she relished the role.

“And as much as I may have joked about Star Wars over the years, I liked that I was in those films,” she later wrote in her autobiography. “Particularly as the only girl in an all-boy fantasy. They were fun to make. It was an anecdote of unimaginable standing.”

In 1983, Fisher became a sex symbol for a whole generation of Star Wars fans when she appeared in a memorable metal bikini chained to the villainous Jabba the Hutt in “Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi.”

“What’s funny is I wish I had known I was a sex symbol,” she later told The New York Daily News. “That’s so odd. Because I don’t think that way. I don’t look at myself even remotely that way.”