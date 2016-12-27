SC Rep. Chris Corley faces judge following domestic violence claims

AIKEN, S.C. (WCBD) – Bond has been set for the South Carolina lawmaker accused of punching a woman and pointing a gun at her in an argument over infidelity.

South Carolina Rep. Chris Corley was arrested early Tuesday and charged with first-degree domestic violence.

At a hearing held on Tuesday, December 27, bond was set at $10,000 for each charge, totaling $20,000. A judge ordered Corley to not contact the victim, trespass at domestic violence shelters, or have any guns.

According to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, around 1 a.m. Tuesday, the 36-year-old Republican threatened to kill his wife and punched her causing her to bleed, then pointed a gun at her before saying he was going to kill himself.

The report says Corley told an officer his wife tried to punch him after accusing him of cheating and scratched his forehead.

There were children in the Graniteville home at the time.

Corley is being represented by a family member who refused to tell who he is or give a comment.

No word on if bond has been posted.

The Republican was just elected to a second term.

Meantime, South Carolina House Speaker Jay Lucas says he has heard about the arrest and will take action if Corley is indicted.

Lucas said in a statement he will maintain the dignity of the House.

By law, Corley must be suspended from the House if indicted on a felony charge. First-degree criminal domestic violence and pointing a gun at a person are both felonies.

He faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted of the charges.