North Charleston police respond to 2nd shooting in less than 3 hours

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The North Charleston Police Department is responding to the second call of shots fired on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch, authorities are responding to the scene at McMillian Ave.

We are working to get more details from the North Charleston Police Department. A News 2 crew is headed to the scene.

At 3:47 p.m., North Charleston Police responded to a shooting in the 2200 block of Dover Street. Medics transported one person to a local hospital for treatment.

No word if the two incidents, which are less than two miles apart, are connected.