Mom hikes 30 miles in harsh winter conditions to save family

Fredonia, AZ (WISH) – A vacation gone bad has a happy ending for a family in Arizona.

According to CNN, Eric and Karen Klein and their 10-year-old son were sight-seeing near the Grand Canyon when winter weather set in. The families GPS stopped working and their car ran off the road.

The family did not have cell phone service, so the only option was to walk for help.

Karen Klein, an experienced outdoorsman, hiked miles in search for help. At first her plan was to reach a highway several miles away, but once she reached the highway she saw it was closed. Klein kept going and hiked nearly 30 miles for 30 straight hours in harsh winter conditions.

She had a winter hat but didn’t bring winter boots.

Her sister talked about the courage it took to pull it off.

“What kept her going was she didn’t want her mother to bury her daughter. She didn’t want her twin to be without a sister, so she kept going,” Kristen Haase said.

The local sheriff’s department said when Klein didn’t return, her husband walked until he found cell service and called 911.

Klein eventually found a seasons cabin and was rescued by a search party.

Klein, her son and husband are okay.

Haase said she believes her sister would like to go back to the Grand Canyon but she can guarantee she won’t go in the winter.

CNN contributed to this report.