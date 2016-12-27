Federal civil rights trial for Michael Slager set for May 1

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A federal judge has ordered the civil rights trial of a South Carolina police officer charged with murder for killing a black driver running from a traffic stop to start on May 1.

In an order filed and signed on December 22, Judge David C. Norton established a timeline for the Michael Slager.

Opposing attorneys are required to submit proposals for juror questionnaires by January 17, with all motions, including Daubert motions filed no later than February 3, 2017. Responses are due no later than February 17.

All pretrial motions shall be heard on or after March 1, the judge added.

Jury Selection will begin at 9:30 a.m. on May 1 with the trial beginning immediately after the jury has been selected.

Former patrolman Michael Slager was charged with murder in the April 4, 2015, shooting death of 50-year-old Walter Scott. The judge had said the jury could also consider a lesser charge of voluntary manslaughter.

In Slager’s state trial, Circuit Judge Clifton Newman declared a mistrial after a jury who had seemed close to a verdict to convict, with apparently only one holdout — said they were unable to reach a unanimous decision after deliberating more than 22 hours over four days.

Cellphone video taken by a bystander that showed Scott being shot in the back five times was shown widely in the media and on the internet and shocked the country.

After the video went public, Slager was fired by the police department and charged with murder.

The city of North Charleston reached a $6.5 million civil settlement with Scott’s family last year. In the wake of the shooting, the city also asked that the U.S. Justice Department conduct a review of its police department policies with an eye toward how the department can improve its relationship with residents.