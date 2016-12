NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A North Charleston man is now free after accepting a plead deal before his re-trial.

Travoris Hurst, 31, was sentenced in 2009 to 39 years in prison

He was convicted of killing a known drug dealer in a cemetery in 2007.

Last week, prosecutors agreed to a 20-year sentence on a lesser charge of voluntary manslaughter.

Hurst received credit for the nine years he had already served.