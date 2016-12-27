Hearing scheduled Wednesday for Dylann Roof

A hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, December 28, before convicted Emanuel AME church shooter Dylann Roof is sentenced. The sentencing phase will begin Tuesday, January 3.

Earlier this month, a jury took less than two hours to find Roof guilty on 33 federal charges in the June 2015 mass shooting that killed nine people at Emanuel AME Church in downtown Charleston.

In January, a panel will vote to either sentence Roof with the death penalty, or place him in prison for life without the possibility of parole.