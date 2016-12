GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. — The Georgetown County Coroner’s Office released the identity of an 11-year-old killed in a hunting accident.

Deputy Coroner Paulette Radcliffe says the cause of Anna Grace Cook’s death is massive head trauma due to a gunshot wound.

The incident took place at the Mount Pleasant Plantation Hunting Club just outside of Andrews on Monday, December 26.

It’s still unclear how the accident happened.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is investigating.