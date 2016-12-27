Cold and flu cases on the rise in South Carolina

Cold and flu season is here and there are more than 2,000 reported influenza cases in the state of South Carolina. WebMD recently released a report predicting which areas would be hit the hardest by the flu this week and the City of Charleston is at the top of that list.

Local doctor at Access Healthcare, Dr. David Albenberg, says, “We certainly feel that here in this office. We’re downtown, we see a lot of tourists, and we see a lot of the folks that get sick. So if the variable for flu is travel and sharing viruses then, yeah, it would make sense that those places that have higher traffic for travel would see higher incidences.”

So far, Dr. Albenberg has only seen two cases of the flu this season, and one of those was diagnosed when News 2 was in his office. He says it’s important to know the difference between a cold and the flu, and get to the doctor if you think you have the flu.

Dr. Albenberg says, “If somebody can identify the moment they started having symptoms, it might be flu. After that it’s the triad of coughs, body aches, and high fever, they say 100.4, but typically 102-103.”

He says doctors can give antivirals for flu if it’s diagnosed early. So far this flu season, the Palmetto State has seen three deaths connected to the flu, and one of them in the Lowcountry. There have also been 100 flu hospitalizations, 21 this past week alone. Doctors say one way to prevent it is to get the flu shot.

One woman told News 2, “Every year I get the flu shot and I have not had the flu”.

But some people opt out of it, like one woman who said, “Sometimes I think if I get the flu shot, I might get the flu.”

Doctors say you can’t get the flu from a flu shot, and even if you still get the virus afterward, the symptoms are minimized but there are other things you can do to protect yourself.

Dr. Albenberg says, “Stay hydrated, stay healthy, and try not to share germs and cough on each other, wash your hands, all typical things we usually tell folks to do.”

Doctors say they usually see a spike in flu cases around the holidays and at the end of February.