Charleston Co. Public Library reopens following repairs

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The Dorchester Road Regional Library is set to reopen on Tuesday, December 27, after it was closed for repairs.

The library closed on November 28 for repairs made to the library’s heating and air conditioning systems.

The library opens at 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

Dorchester is the first of four CCPL locations to close for scheduled HVAC replacement. The remaining closure schedule is as follows:

To access on-site library services, materials and assistance while these locations are closed, you can visit one of CCPL’s nearby branches. Book drops will remain open at all library locations for customer convenience, except during regularly-scheduled holiday closures.

For a full listing of branches, visit the library’s website at www.ccpl.org or call 843-805-6930