Britney Spears is not dead. Sony Music’s Twitter account was just hacked

One of Sony Music’s Twitter accounts was hacked over the Holiday weekend, spreading hoax news that pop star Britney Spears is dead.

On Monday, the Twitter account for Sony Music Global tweeted that Spears is “dead by accident” followed by the hashtag #RIPBritney. Shortly after, the singer’s rep Adam Leber told CNN that Britney is “fine and well”.

Sony Music said in a statement that its Twitter account was “compromised” but “has been rectified”. The record label apologized to Spears and her fans.

Shortly after the initial hoax, another tweet was sent from the account blaming the fake news on a “new IP” address or another computer or device followed by the hashtag #OurMine, which Sony appears to be pointing to as the culprits of the attack.

Both tweets have since been deleted.

Our Mine is known for high-profile attacks such as the hack of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s social media accounts earlier this year, and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey’s own Twitter account.

It’s not the first time some of Sony has suffered a cyber-attack. In late 2014, Sony’s movie business was hacked with emails and movies being leaked online following protests from North Korea over the comedy movie “The Interview”.