Aaron Hernandez back in court Tuesday ahead of double murder trial

BOSTON, Mass. (WPRI) — Former New England Patriots player Aaron Hernadez is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday for another pretrial hearing ahead of his double murder trial in connection with a 2012 drive-by shooting in Boston.

Hernandez has been charged with killing 29-year-old Daniel de Abreau and 28-year-old Safiro Furado.

Prosecutors alleged the former football player shot the men after one of them bumped into him at a nightclub earlier.

Hernandez has pleaded not guilty. The trial is scheduled to begin on February 13, 2017.

Aaron Hernandez is already serving a life sentence without the possibility for parole for the 2013 shooting death of odin Lloyd, his fiancee’s sister’s boyfriend.

At a hearing earlier this month, a judge ruled the ballistics evidence and testimony by firearms experts may be presented at trial over the objections of the defense.