Woman shot in face at Anderson County gun range, taken to hospital

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — One woman was transported to an Anderson County hospital after being shot in the face.

The incident took place on Monday, December 26 at Skip-J Range on Murphy Road in Anderson, according to WCBD’s sister station WSPA.

The owner of the shooting range says that the shooting was accidental. It is the first incident since being in operation for 24 years, the owner also said.

The name of the woman has not been released.

Keep checking counton2.com for real-time updates on this story. To get breaking news alerts, download the free News 2 App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.