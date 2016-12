Volunteers from across the Lowcountry woke up early on Christmas morning! But not to open gifts. Instead, they were the ones playing Santa Claus. Hundreds of people went to homes of those in need to deliver toys and make the day special. Over 1,000 kids received toys on Christmas morning, many of which didn’t even know Toys for Tots was coming to deliver to them. And it is all because so many people donated toys to Toys for Tots throughout the holiday season.

