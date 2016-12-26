Sites around South Carolina are recycling Christmas trees

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – Sites are available in many South Carolina communities to recycle Christmas Trees.

Around Columbia, there are about 20 sites in Richland and Lexington counties as part of the Grinding of the Greens project. Organizers ask that all ornaments and lights be removed from the trees.

Free mulch will be made available in January after the trees are ground down.

In York County , Christmas trees can be recycled at the county’s 16 recycling centers through the end of January. The county is also offering to separately recycle wrapping paper and other Christmas items.

Other municipalities that are accepting trees for recycling include the Town of Hilton Head Island , Oconee County , Sumter County and the city of Greenville .