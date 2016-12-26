SC officer buys boy skateboard for Christmas for good grades

Credit: Sumter Police Department
SUMTER, S.C. (WCBD) — A police officer in Sumter made good on his promise to buy a young man a special Christmas gift.

Officer Glenn Baun met Ashante, who was riding a worn skateboard, in the fall.

We’re told after speaking with his mom, Baun told the young man that he would buy him a new skateboard for Christmas, but only if he pulled up his grades.

As promised, Baun showed up Christmas morning with the skateboard.

Ashante said that he had broken his old skateboard a few weeks ago, and he was thankful for his new skateboard. Baun even helped put the new skateboard together.

