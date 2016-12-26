SC middle school waits for confirmation of tuberculosis germ

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — Parents with children attending a South Carolina middle school are on watch as health officials investigate whether someone at the school suffered from a case of tuberculosis.

Rock Hill’s Castle Heights Middle School parents were alerted Friday by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control. The state health agency says lab tests completed the end of next week must confirm whether the germ that causes TB was found at the school.

Officials say parents will be notified of the lab results. Students and staff would then be tested needed.

Tuberculosis is a lung infection that can be spread through the air by a person with active TB disease. It can be effectively treated with antibiotics and most people exposed to the germ do not become infected.