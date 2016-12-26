Reports: Actor, comedian Ricky Harris dead at 54

Ricky Harris, the actor and comedian with credits including films and TV shows like “Poetic Justice,” “Moesha,” “Tales From The Hood,” has died at 54. Multiple reports say Harris died after suffering a heart attack on Monday, December 26.

An emotional Snoop Dogg confirmed the death on Instagram, even speaking about his legacy. Harris was also known as the iconic voice-character DJ Eaz-E-Dick on Snoop’s previous albums.

According to HumorMillMag, he suffered a previous heart several just two years ago in December.

In addition to Dogg, other collaborators quickly took to social media sharing their sympathies.

RIP Ricky Harris Dam this crazy please send prayers out for his family wow this hurts man. https://t.co/so0DgowKY2 — Warren G (@regulator) December 27, 2016

RickyHARRIS got 1st light from @icecube @SIRJINX & US doin voices on AmerikkasMostWanted. We were all in resPEct to his ability. Tough year — Chuck D (@MrChuckD) December 27, 2016

Devastated!!! #RIP to the One and Only #RickyHarris Always been a super solid dude https://t.co/XPUQqx5sia — CedricTheEntertainer (@CedEntertainer) December 27, 2016

Rest in Power Brother Ricky. pic.twitter.com/JnXGmX4Z0e — Eddie Griffin (@EddieGriffinCom) December 27, 2016

Rip Ricky Harris 😡 pic.twitter.com/yJGUDLQHXY — DJ POOH (@DJPooh) December 26, 2016

ricky harris – Google Search i can't believe this ! RIP Ricky https://t.co/Rld8LaUkfk — Sinbad (@sinbadbad) December 27, 2016

My comedy brother #RickyHarris has passed on..I learned a lot about stand Up from Ricky. I will miss him dearly. Condolences to his family. pic.twitter.com/J2CoK73DaP — Loni Love (@LoniLove) December 27, 2016

I can't believe my friend passed away today,,, I made history with this dude on Def comedy jam, toured the country together #rickyharris pic.twitter.com/ijslWVGkcn — THE REAL KID CAPRI (@kidcapri101) December 27, 2016

Comedians… We give a piece of ourselves everytime we step on a stage. You are appreciated. Rest in Heaven Ricky Harris. #RIP #RickyHarris — JB Smoove (@ohsnapjbsmoove) December 27, 2016

Was just watching This Christmas last night. Sad news on Ricky Harris. — Martenzie Johnson (@Martenzie) December 27, 2016

RIP Ricky Harris. — Dane Cook (@DaneCook) December 27, 2016