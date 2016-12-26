Reports: Actor, comedian Ricky Harris dead at 54

Ricky Harris, the actor and comedian with credits including films and TV shows like “Poetic Justice,” “Moesha,” “Tales From The Hood,” has died at 54. Multiple reports say Harris died after suffering a heart attack on Monday, December 26.
An emotional Snoop Dogg confirmed the death on Instagram, even speaking about his legacy. Harris was also known as the iconic voice-character DJ Eaz-E-Dick on Snoop’s previous albums.
According to HumorMillMag, he suffered a previous heart several just two years ago in December.
In addition to Dogg, other collaborators quickly took to social media sharing their sympathies.