Man pistol whipped and robbed outside Greenville barbershop

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — Police are investigating an armed robbery outside a barbershop on Sycamore Drive.

The victim told police someone pulled a gun on him and pistol whipped him after he left the shop on Friday. The victim said items were taken from him, including a necklace, according to an incident report.

A suspect came into the shop and said he needed a haircut before following the victim outside as he left for the day, the report states.

One witness told police two suspects attacked the victim who was repeatedly struck as he lay on the ground.

The suspects left the scene in a light blue Volkswagen Beatle.

The victim was bleeding from small cuts on his face and a laceration to the back of his head, the report states. He was taken by ambulance to a hospital.

One suspect was described as 6 feet 3 inches and weighing between 180 and 200 pounds, while the second suspect was about 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 180 pounds, according to the report.