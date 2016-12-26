Lowcountry organization gives warmth to homeless

CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC (WCBD) — Hundreds of homeless people in need of warmth this winter will get help thanks to community donations.

Earl Newell, who works in North Charleston, organized a coat drive for the homeless this past Saturday, December 26, at the Summerville Mellow Mushroom.

He partnered with several others who are active in collecting for the homeless, including the organizer of The Lowcountry Herold. The Lowcountry Herald is a publication meant to benefit the homeless. Volunteers, who also organize the publication, feed the homeless every Saturday in North Charleston. Newell says he wasn’t expecting a lot of donations this past Satudray, since it was the Christmas Eve. However, he ended up with almost 230 coats.

“The weather’s so unpredictable here, and when you’re homeless, you don’t know when you need something. They don’t have that luxury to be able to have a huge change of wardrobe. There’s people outside that need coats,” said Newell.

The weekly meal for the homeless is every Saturday around 11 a.m. at 2025 Reynolds Avenue in North Charleston. Saturday, December 31, volunteers will distribute the coats.

Donors are also welcome to bring more coats to that location in North Charleston, or to 1414 Savannah Highway, Suite C in West Ashley.