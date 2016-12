GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – The Clemson Tigers are bound for the Fiesta Bowl.

Click here to watch the send-off from Memorial Stadium.

Clemson left at 12:30 p.m. Monday from the west end zone. Fans lined the street to send them on their way.

The Tigers will take on Ohio State at 7 p.m. Saturday, December 31 at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

The semifinal playoff airs on ESPN.