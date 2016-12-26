Christmas lights stolen from historic Penn Center

BEAUFORT, S.C. (AP) – Authorities say that Christmas lights were stolen from the historic Penn Center on St. Helena Island.

The Island Packet reports that the lights valued at $150 were reported stolen on Christmas Eve.

The lights display Christmas patterns on buildings.

A Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report says that no suspects have been identified.

The Penn Center is considered a historical and cultural landmark. It has its roots in the Penn School that opened in 1862 as one of the first schools for freed slaves in the South.