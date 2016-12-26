Christmas lights stolen from historic Penn Center

ShawnCabbagestalk By and Published:
Credit: eatsleepplaybeaufort.com
Credit: eatsleepplaybeaufort.com

BEAUFORT, S.C. (AP) – Authorities say that Christmas lights were stolen from the historic Penn Center on St. Helena Island.

The Island Packet reports that the lights valued at $150 were reported stolen on Christmas Eve.

The lights display Christmas patterns on buildings.

A Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report says that no suspects have been identified.

The Penn Center is considered a historical and cultural landmark. It has its roots in the Penn School that opened in 1862 as one of the first schools for freed slaves in the South.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s