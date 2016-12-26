Charleston deputies working auto-pedestrian accident on James Island

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) —  The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating following an auto-pedestrian accident.

The incident at Maybank Hwy and Stefan Dr. took place just before 10 p.m. on Monday, December 26.

Details are limited but we’re told medics transported the pedestrian to the Medical University of South Carolina in serious condition.

