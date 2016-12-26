Charleston-area 5th nationally in rental home rate spike

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Rising rent cost is no secret in Charleston, but the increase has Charleston on a select list.

The Charleston-North Charleston metropolitan area was fifth in the nation in rental rate increases for the third quarter of 2016, according to a new ranking.

The data by housing analytics company RentRange found rent increased for single-family homes in the area 11.7% in the July-September 2016 quarter compared to the same time period in 2015.

Seattle tops the list with a 16% increase during the third quarter of 2016

The data did not provide a number for the median rental price of homes in Charleston.

According to Rent Jungle, the average apartment in Charleston rents for $1,271 a month. The same site says the average rent is $100 cheaper than it was 6 months ago.