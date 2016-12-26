Chanukah in the Square scheduled for Thursday

ShawnCabbagestalk By Published:
WCBD-Hanukkah

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The Jewish Studies program at the College of Charleston will hold its 12th-annual Chanukah in the Square extravaganza on Thursday.

The event will be held from 4 – 6 p.m. in Marion Square.

The Yaschik/Arnold Jewish Studies Program will team up with Chabad of the Lowcountry, the City of Charleston’s Office of Cultural Affairs, and others for the event.

Chanukah in the Square is the largest annual Jewish event in the state of South Carolina.

A local Holocaust survivors will continue the tradition of lighting the candles along with Holocaust survivor Dr. Ruth Westheimer.

The eight-day celebration commemorates the rededication of the Second Temple in Jerusalem. Hanukkah is observed for eight nights and days, starting on the 25th day of Kislev according to the Hebrew calendar. This year, it began on Christmas Eve and will end on New Year’s Day.

It is also known as the Festival of Lights and the Feast of Dedication.

