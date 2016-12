CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Kwanzaa is now underway.

The Cultural Affairs of the City of Charleston will host an opening event for Kawanzaa on Monday, December 26 in downtown Charleston.

The event will take place at Marion Square from 5-6:30 p.m.

Organizers say the purpose of the event is to give a brief introduction of the activities of Kwanzaa as well as to turn the Candles of the Kinara.