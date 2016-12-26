Berkeley deputies help 8 year old after his bicycle was stolen on Christmas Eve

An 8 year old Berkeley County boy Logan Ewan had his bicycle stolen on Christmas Eve. The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office stepped in to make sure he still had a Merry Christmas.

Jeannine Ewan is Logan’s mom. “Well, he’s had it for a year. It wasn’t like it was brand new or anything. I don’t have a shed to put anything in, so it was sitting outside.”

Ewan says Logan’s bicycle was next to the house on Christmas Eve. “I come out the next morning and I looked and I went back inside and I said, ‘Logan, did you do something with your bike?’ And he said, ‘No mommy, you parked it by the house.'”

The bike was stolen. Logan said, “I was really sad. I had no idea that that would happen.”

Thieves also stole a Christmas light projector from their front yard. Ewan called the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, and they sent Cpl. Ritchey. “He was such a nice officer, and took my report and left. Didn’t think anything about it.”

A few hours later, 5 sheriff’s office vehicles pulled into her yard. “When I walked out, the first thing I thought was oh my god what’s going on kind of scared me a little bit.”

The deputies had a blue bicycle they brought for Logan from the sheriff’s office, along with a bow and a lock. “I just started bawling. My son is 8 years old, but I felt like I was 5. It was just so amazing that they would even think to do that.”

She says Logan’s been through tough times. His dad died when he was just 2 years old. “He got killed 5 years ago on his motorcycle. And he got to spend 2 years with him. Of course, again, yesterday, ‘I miss daddy.’ It’s an everyday kind of thing.”

“He’s got a big heart. And he always looks to the positive side. He goes, ‘Well, you know when we went and seen Santa Claus the other day? I asked him for a bike momma.’ God works in mysterious ways. So you know, I think those were his Santa Claus’s.”

Jeannine says deputies actually came back to her house to bring her a bike so that she could ride with Logan.

