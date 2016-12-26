11-year-old girl dies after Georgetown County hunting accident

WBTW Published:
wcbd-generic-hunting

GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – An 11-year-old girl has died after a hunting accident in Georgetown County Monday morning.

Captain Robert McCullough with the SC Department of Natural Resources says officials are investigating after they received a call around noon Monday, December 26 about a fatal incident that happened at Mount Pleasant Plantation, a rural area of Georgetown County.

McCullough says the child was the only person involved in the incident and the DNR is unable to release any more details at this time.

