One shot at Summerville gas station Christmas Day

DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC (WCBD) — Dorchester County Sheriff’s Detectives are investigating a Christmas Day shooting incident.

Authorities responded to the parking lot of a Summerville BP gas station, 1210 Central Avenue. They say there was an altercation between two people in the parking lot. One person was shot and suffered non-life threatening injuries.

 

Detectives were still on scene as of 4:00 p.m.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and Counton2.com as more information becomes available. 

