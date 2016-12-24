Vets warn about feeding pets holiday food

As you sit down with family to enjoy holiday meals, hold off if you plan to give your pet Christmas leftovers. Veterinarians remind people to never give chocolate to dogs because it can increase their heart rates. They say they see more sick pets after the holidays because they are given “people food”.

Vet Dr. Jeff Smith says, “For a happier, healthier holiday, it’s really best to just feed dog food to your dogs and cat food to your cats. Some of the table food can be too rich, especially in the holiday season. We use a lot of butter in our cooking, a lot of salt.”

Vets say you should also avoid give pets grapes or raisins because it could cause kidney failure.