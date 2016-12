DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC (WCBD) — South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a wreck that killed a motorcycle driver in Summerville.

Troopers say it happened on Bacons Bridge Road just after 3:00 p.m.

The motorcycle was traveling south when a car made a left turn. The vehicles collided.

The motorcycle rider was taken to the Trident Hospital where that person died. They were not wearing a helmet.

The driver of the car was not hurt.