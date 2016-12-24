Lowcountry shoppers head to the stores for last minute shopping

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)– Hanukkah begins tomorrow and Christmas is just one day away leaving shoppers little time to finish up their holiday shopping list.

People were out in full force tonight trying to find their last minute gifts.

“We have been shopping all day getting little stuff, last minute stocking stuffers, and all the gifts we have to get,” said Grace Davidson.

The National Retail Federation estimates that shoppers will spend $655.8 billion on retail this holiday season. This years sales show a 3.6 percent increase from last year.

Most shoppers we spoke to say they always wait until the last minute to finish up their gifts.