Christmas Day celebration at Citadel stadium

Thousands of people are expected to gather at the Citadel stadium Christmas Day for a birthday party for Jesus. This event isn’t just a party, but a day of service. Anyone who comes can get a hot Christmas dinner. There will also be bicycles given away to kids in need and haircuts for the homeless. Other activities include a choir, Christmas gifts and coats given away, and a carnival.

If you are looking for an opportunity to volunteer on Christmas Day, they say they need 700 people to help out. You can just show up, but if you have a specific skill or item you would like to contribute, you can sign up on their website here. The party starts at 1pm on Sunday at 68 Hagood Avenue, Charleston.