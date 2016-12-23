Victim shot and killed during burglary

LINCOLNVILLE, SC (WCBD)- Charleston County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a burglary Thursday afternoon.

Shortly before 1:00 p.m., officials responded to 705 East Thomas Street in Lincolnville to investigate a report of a shooting.

According to authorities, an armed black male suspect entered the residence through the opened front door, and demanded money from the victim.

After the suspect took the money, he shot the victim and ran from the scene.

The victim, 46-year-old Johnny Glenn Pritchard Sr., was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency medical personnel.

The suspect fled the scene with an undetermined amount of money.

Anyone with information about this incident is ask to call CrimeStoppers at (843)554-1111 or Consolidated Dispatch at (843)743-7200.