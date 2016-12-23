Upstate woman gifts kidney to Texas man

(WSPA) – An Upstate woman gave the gift of life to a Texas man.

Krystal Grant and Louis Helmick met each other several years ago while Krystal was involved in a scrapbooking company. Krystal and Louis’ wife became good friends.

The two would talk frequently, since the Grant’s lived in Pelzer and the Helmick’s lived in Texas.

Louis became very sick last year, eventually needing a kidney transplant.

Louis and family members looked online, even soliciting Facebook for donors.

Krystal saw the post and decided to get tested. It turned out she was a perfect match, as they both have a rare blood type.

Krystal flew to Texas and the transplant was successful.