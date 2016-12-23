Local law firm gives away free UBER credits

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A local law firm has gone above and beyond to make sure lowcountry residents make it home safely this New Years Eve.

Hawkin Law Firm, the personal injury and worker’s compensation firm which has offices based out of Spartanburg, Downtown Greenville and Charleston, has bought $5,000 in UBER credits that are to be given out on New Years Eve.

The law firm is giving out $10 UBER credits to participates that visit their website and take the pledge to not drink and drive. Participates will then be emailed the UBER credit code on December 30, 2016. Codes can only be used between 7 p.m. December 30, 2016 and 3 a.m. January 1, 2017 within Greenville, Spartanburg, Charleston, Berkeley, and Summerville Counties.

The law firms website state that “this is First come First Serve for the first 166 individuals to sign up per week** until December 30th, 2016. The total number of $10 Uber Credits being disbursed is 500. Uber Credits are limited to one pledge per person.”

Take the pledge HERE to receive your $10 UBER credit.