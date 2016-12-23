Local law firm gives away free UBER credits

By Published:
Image from Hawkins Law Firm website.
Image from Hawkins Law Firm website.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A local law firm has gone above and beyond to make sure lowcountry residents make it home safely this New Years Eve.

Hawkin Law Firm, the personal injury and worker’s compensation firm which has offices based out of Spartanburg, Downtown Greenville and Charleston, has bought $5,000 in UBER credits that are to be given out on New Years Eve.

The law firm is giving out $10 UBER credits to participates that visit their website and take the pledge to not drink and drive. Participates will then be emailed the UBER credit code on December 30, 2016. Codes can only be used between 7 p.m. December 30, 2016 and 3 a.m. January 1, 2017 within Greenville, Spartanburg, Charleston, Berkeley, and Summerville Counties.

The law firms website state that “this is First come First Serve for the first 166 individuals to sign up per week** until December 30th, 2016. The total number of $10 Uber Credits being disbursed is 500. Uber Credits are limited to one pledge per person.”

Take the pledge HERE to receive your $10 UBER credit.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s