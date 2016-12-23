Home of Berkeley County father who lost his daughter in September burglarized

It’s the Christmas season, and sometimes bad things happen even at Christmas time.

You might remember Lamont Lampkin. He lost his daughter to an ATV accident in the Alvin community back in September. This week, he was dealt another blow.

At about 11:30 Monday morning, Lampkin left his Alvin home to run up to Moncks Corner. He was gone about an hour and a half. “And once I came into my yard, I noticed different tire tracks.”

Went he went inside, he found the “television gone. Went to my bedroom, other TV was gone. Guns gone. Presents gone. Money’s gone. They just cleaned me out, brought me to my knees.”

He said it really hurt. “They even took the sheets and the comforter off my bed. So yeah, I don’t know. They must be real hard up. It hurts, it hurts.”

He said this has been a bad year. “It hasn’t been a good year at all. Started off with losing my daughter September 5 with an ATV accident. You know I’m still reeling with that.”

The burglary hit hard. “First thing crossed my mind was anger. I was real mad. You know I wanted to hurt them. I wanted to kill them. But you know, I dropped down to my knees and started praying for God to get me through this. You know He had helped me through a whole lot worse.”

Lampkin says God got to work the same day his stuff was stolen. A 13 year old boy he did not know and the boy’s mom called to stop by. “He reached into the backseat and pulled out a big giant gift and I said, ‘What is this?’ He said, ‘This was my present that I got from Santa Claus and I want to give it to you.’ I said, ‘Son, I can’t take your gift.’ He said, ‘No, you got to take it..'” The young man gave him his flat screen TV.

“The thieves may have taken those materialistic things, but the good Lord, along with everybody else, has given me more. So I’m really blessed.”

Lamont says Palmetto Realty and Deluca Law Firm also purchased him another TV for his other room. His friends have organized a gofundme page to replace the stolen items.

https://www.gofundme.com/help-lamont-lampkin-regain?pc=fb_co_shareflow_m&rcid=c8e383b40345490fbbfec49ca0446183

If you have any information on who the thieves were in this case, call Crimestoppers at 843-554-1111.