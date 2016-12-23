Authorities investigating accident near the Crosstown

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) -Police are investigating an auto-pedestrian accident that occurred early Friday morning near the Crosstown.

According to the Charleston City Police department, at around about 2:30 a.m., 57- year-old Leon Burns was illegally walking northbound on Coming Street. A motorist who was turning onto Coming Street struck Burns.

Burns was transported to MUSC with non-life threatening injuries.

A sidewalk was available at this location. Authorities say Burns contributed to the accident, the motorist was not at fault.

The accident remains under investigation.