Tip from citizen leads to multiple arrest

BERKELEY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office received a tip from a concerned citizen Wednesday evening that lead to multiple arrest and the identification of several stolen items.

A The Berkeley County Sheriff’s deputy responded to 920 College Park Road to investigate a report of a stolen trailer being in the area. A concerned citizen called in that there was trailer on the back of an Isuzu Rodeo in front of Confetti’s Bar.

The vehicle, a grey Isuzu Rodeo with a paper temporary tag, turned out to be stolen as did the trailer. The trailer was loaded with speakers and musical equipment that was later identified as belonging to the local band “Bootless”. The trailer also contained boxes of tools and assorted items.

Inside the Isuzu deputies located a Hi-Poing .380 pistol and a pill bottle containing a rock like substance that showed to be cocaine once it was field tested.

The driver, David Charles Thomas, and passenger Shane Michael Goddard, were arrested after the deputies investigated the situation.

Both suspects are at the Hill Finklea Detention Center awaiting warrants being served and a bond hearing.